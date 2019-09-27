EPS for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Expected At $2.28; Sunrun (RUN) Shorts Increased By 7.3%

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $2.28 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 6.54% from last quarter’s $2.14 EPS. ABBV’s profit would be $3.37 billion giving it 8.17 P/E if the $2.28 EPS is correct. After having $2.26 EPS previously, AbbVie Inc.’s analysts see 0.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 3.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. RUN’s SI was 13.19M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 12.29M shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 9 days are for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s short sellers to cover RUN’s short positions. The SI to Sunrun Inc’s float is 14.63%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has risen 37.55% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RUN News: 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN JOINT UNIT CREDIT LINE ADVANCE RATE TO 68% FROM 65%; 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q Rev $146.4M; 20/04/2018 – FLORIDA SAYS SUNRUN CAN OFFER SOLAR LEASES IN STATE; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sunrun seeks $500 mln to fund more rooftop-power systems- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunrun Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUN); 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN SAYS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCREASE TOTAL LOAN COMMITMENTS AVAILABLE BY $290 MLN TO $600 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SUNRUN SAYS AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM DEC 2020 TO MARCH 27, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – SUNRUN IS SAID TO SEEK $500 MILLION NON-RECOURSE DEBT; 09/05/2018 – SunRun 1Q Rev $144.4M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 8.42% above currents $74.48 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,282 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company owns 3.15M shares. Legacy Private invested in 0.41% or 49,248 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,529 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dearborn Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,445 shares. First Light Asset Limited Co has 4,114 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.77% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iberiabank holds 0.06% or 7,977 shares. Fort Lp has 7,492 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability has 16,065 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 24,420 shares stake. Moreover, City Com has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18,191 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com has 8.85M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt L P reported 334,347 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.12 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 27.19 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “General Mills Q1 Earnings Preview: Will GIS Stock Continue Its Run? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “West Pharmaceutical (WST) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Brazil shares end 4-day run of gains, hit by weak China data – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “In Michigan steel towns, tariffs meant to revive industry cost jobs – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QCOM Stock Is Ready to Run on the Back of 5G – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It also sells solar leads. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.