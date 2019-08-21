EPS for AAR Corp. (AIR) Expected At $0.52; Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shorts Lowered By 10.97%

Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) had a decrease of 10.97% in short interest. EPAY’s SI was 784,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.97% from 880,900 shares previously. With 255,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s short sellers to cover EPAY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 216,483 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.52 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AIR’s profit would be $18.24 million giving it 20.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, AAR Corp.’s analysts see -18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 126,199 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAR Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Beach Point Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.53% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 159,791 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Prelude Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 184,505 shares. Amer Intll Grp, New York-based fund reported 24,812 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 61,069 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 26,716 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,997 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 77,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 2,047 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 10,482 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7,984 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 213 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR has $5000 highest and $42 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 10.23% above currents $42.34 stock price. AAR had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It has a 206.54 P/E ratio. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Bottomline Technologies shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 9,580 shares. Mackenzie reported 243,107 shares. Federated Pa reported 482 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 12,032 shares. 71,560 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.27% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 120,000 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.17M shares. 17,034 were accumulated by Voloridge Management Ltd Co. Alliancebernstein L P has 59,548 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 8,005 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 289,367 shares. 14,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Rhumbline Advisers owns 112,867 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 5,320 shares. 317,067 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv.

