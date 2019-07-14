EPS for AAON, Inc. (AAON) Expected At $0.31; Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 18.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.61 million shares with $171.12 million value, down from 1.98M last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AAON’s profit would be $16.15 million giving it 41.32 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, AAON, Inc.’s analysts see 47.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 133,984 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Lc reported 23,509 shares. 3,183 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning. Greenleaf owns 13,146 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 19,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Citigroup invested in 0.17% or 1.67M shares. Monetary Management Gp has 1,550 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.1% or 54,866 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 2,526 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burgundy Asset Limited has invested 1.68% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ing Groep Nv reported 162,288 shares stake. Horizon Invs Limited Liability invested in 4,201 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank & Trust & owns 32,787 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Llc has 2,552 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $2.80M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A. $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Van Haren Julie. On Thursday, January 31 ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares. TEMPLETON RICHARD K had sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19M. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold $702,392 worth of stock or 6,953 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Chubb Limited stake by 27,254 shares to 961,928 valued at $134.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 277,926 shares and now owns 1.89 million shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 54.45 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold AAON, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 37,457 shares. 109 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 48,289 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 28,074 shares. Vanguard Gru has 4.10M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Victory Cap Incorporated reported 7,866 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability stated it has 4.24M shares. Bokf Na invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Legal General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 109,430 shares.

