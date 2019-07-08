EPS for AAON, Inc. (AAON) Expected At $0.31; Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Sellers Decreased By 19.5% Their Shorts

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) had a decrease of 19.5% in short interest. BWB’s SI was 197,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.5% from 245,100 shares previously. With 45,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)’s short sellers to cover BWB’s short positions. The SI to Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.97%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 32,135 shares traded. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 40.91% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AAON’s profit would be $16.15M giving it 40.55 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, AAON, Inc.’s analysts see 47.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 36,554 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $348.52 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 53.43 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.

