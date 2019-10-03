EPS for AAON, Inc. (AAON) Expected At $0.28; Kulicke & Soffa Industries Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report $0.28 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. AAON’s profit would be $14.59 million giving it 39.52 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, AAON, Inc.’s analysts see 12.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 75,729 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 69 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 81 cut down and sold positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 58.18 million shares, up from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment and Expendable Tools. It has a 45.31 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules.

Analysts await Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 73.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KLIC’s profit will be $7.65 million for 48.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for 1.29 million shares. Valueworks Llc owns 251,193 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schneider Capital Management Corp has 1.72% invested in the company for 321,770 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.59% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 398,200 shares.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. It is down 13.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kulicke & Soffa to Participate in SEMICON Taiwan 2019 – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold AAON, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.51 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 9,557 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 50,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 5,937 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc holds 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) or 53 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 77,350 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,489 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 11,281 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,366 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Moreover, Chatham Gru has 0.54% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 387,989 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp has 0.06% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AAON to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Tulsa – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Voted â€œProduct of the Yearâ€ by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Astrotech and U.S. Well Services in industrial gainers; Babcock & Wilcox among losers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AAON, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AAON) 24% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “AAON Chooses SOSPES Environmental, Health & Safety Software – PR Web” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 46.1 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.