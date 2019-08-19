EPS for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) Expected At $0.07; Morgan Stanley Has Upped By $7.90 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake

Morgan Stanley increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 15.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 213,561 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Morgan Stanley holds 1.64M shares with $61.06M value, up from 1.42 million last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Analysts expect AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. AACAY’s profit would be $86.95 million giving it 16.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 95,886 shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley decreased Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) stake by 66,156 shares to 78,728 valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) stake by 147,590 shares and now owns 2.15 million shares. Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 15.14% above currents $41.07 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.23% or 160,230 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 10,229 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 27,750 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited accumulated 12,080 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 58,289 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 73,911 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 1.78M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential has 383,883 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 23,843 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,225 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More news for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 28, 2018 is yet another important article.