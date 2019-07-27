EPS for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) Expected At $0.07; Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Shorts Decreased By 0.83%

Analysts expect AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. AACAY’s profit would be $85.72M giving it 20.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 31,710 shares traded. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) had a decrease of 0.83% in short interest. EYPT’s SI was 5.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.83% from 5.43M shares previously. With 350,800 avg volume, 15 days are for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s short sellers to cover EYPT’s short positions. The SI to Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 11.81%. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 144,475 shares traded. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has declined 6.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EYPT News: 18/04/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ YUTIQ™ for Posterior Segment Uveitis to be Presented at the 2018 Association for Research in Visi; 12/04/2018 – EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE HAS ISSUED NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE FOR TWO PATENTS COVERING DEXYCU; 08/05/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Leonard Blum as Executive Vice President and General Manager, U.S; 08/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for pSivida Corp. (PVA.AU) Now EYPT; 12/04/2018 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Global IP with Notices of Allowance for Two U.S. Patents Related to DEXYCU™; 06/05/2018 – DJ EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has market cap of $153.85 million. The firm has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU , which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

More notable recent EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Early Assignment of Permanent and Specific J-Code J7314 for YUTIQ® by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Highlighting YUTIQ® to be Presented at the 37th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Appoints Wendy DiCicco, CPA, to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.