EPS for AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) Expected At $-0.10; Tudor Investment Et Al Upped Its Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Helmerich & Payne Incorporated (HP) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 8,541 shares as Helmerich & Payne Incorporated (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 61,843 shares with $3.44M value, up from 53,302 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Incorporated now has $5.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 2.23M shares traded or 69.94% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos

Analysts expect AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 211.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, AAC Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -87.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.983. About 91,252 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) has declined 90.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAC News: 22/05/2018 – River Oaks Implements EarlySense Technology To Enhance Patient Safety During Detox; 10/04/2018 – American Addiction Centers’ Donation to MusiCares Provides Free Treatment to Musicians; 29/03/2018 – River Oaks Recognized for Providing Gold Standard of Care; 06/04/2018 – Ribbon-Cutting Held to Highlight Resolutions Las Vegas and Its Commitment to the Addiction Recovery Community; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings 1Q Rev $78.5M; 04/04/2018 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Announce a Proposed Settlement of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Purch; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $325M-$340M; 28/03/2018 – Sunrise House New Jersey Treatment Center Welcomes Stanley Frank as CEO; 02/05/2018 – AAC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS 75c-Adj EPS 80c; 29/03/2018 – Townsend Tees Up for the Community

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.87 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold AAC Holdings, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 11.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & owns 15,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 13,863 shares. Altrinsic Global Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.17M shares stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). State Street invested in 0% or 207,578 shares. First Advsrs L P reported 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 20,147 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 18,715 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC). American Gp accumulated 8,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 727 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 121,220 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.01% or 161,485 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) for 25,593 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC).

More notable recent AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Addiction Centers Encourages Parents To Get the Facts on the Prevalence of Drug Use on College Campuses – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Desert Hope Treatment Center Opens Recovery Campus – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds AAC Holdings, Inc. Investors of Monday Deadline in the Securities Class Action â€“ AAC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HP survey highlights webcam security and privacy behaviors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 325,910 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 4,869 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 85,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Orleans Mngmt La has 0.31% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 7,333 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 72 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 207 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 12,794 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,569 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Bokf Na stated it has 12,538 shares. Blume Management, California-based fund reported 403 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 6,575 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).