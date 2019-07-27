EPS for A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Expected At $-0.10; Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Shorts Decreased By 25.04%

Analysts expect A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, A10 Networks, Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 349,431 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Doesn’t Anticipate Filing Form 10-K Within 15-Day Extension Period Provided Under Rule 12b-25(B); 28/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – APPOINTED TOR BRAHAM TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MARCH 14; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Delays Filing Form-10K; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Settlement Agreement With VIEX Capital Advisors; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Conducting Investigation Regarding Certain Revenue Recognition and Internal Control Matters

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) had a decrease of 25.04% in short interest. FBM’s SI was 185,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.04% from 247,200 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)’s short sellers to cover FBM’s short positions. The SI to Foundation Building Materials Inc’s float is 1.06%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 116,623 shares traded. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has risen 12.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBM News: 05/04/2018 Foundation Building Materials Names Rafael Colorado and Chad Lewis to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Foundation Building Materials, Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $35.0M, EST. $34.4M; 09/05/2018 – FBM ACTIVELY EXPLORING REFINANCING $575.0M NOTES; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC FBM.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Matls 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Foundation Building Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – EXPECTS GENERATION OF CASH FLOW TO IMPROVE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS; 09/05/2018 – FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $536.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 11.9%; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Foundation Building

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $564.99 million. The company??s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A10 Networks to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 Networks -11.5% after Q1 misses despite narrower losses – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why A10 Networks Stock Fell Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GMS Inc. Still Has More Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.