EPS for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Expected At $0.08; Nuance Communications (NUAN) SI Decreased By 3.52%

Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) had a decrease of 3.52% in short interest. NUAN’s SI was 8.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.52% from 8.45 million shares previously. With 1.73M avg volume, 5 days are for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s short sellers to cover NUAN’s short positions. The SI to Nuance Communications Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.55M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report $0.08 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. AMRK’s profit would be $562,516 giving it 43.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 5,161 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 67.33 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Nuance Communications, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.43M shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 48,010 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 1.39M shares. Axa reported 1.01M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 6,600 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 92,413 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 56,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 384 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Management Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 80,985 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,788 shares. Meeder Asset owns 7,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 141 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.37 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 6995 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.