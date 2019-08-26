EPS for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) Expected At $0.08; Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (ESGR) SI Increased By 11.04%

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to report $0.08 EPS on September, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. AMRK’s profit would be $562,514 giving it 44.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 7,287 shares traded. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has risen 2.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark

Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR) had an increase of 11.04% in short interest. ESGR’s SI was 221,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.04% from 199,300 shares previously. With 55,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ESGR)’s short sellers to cover ESGR’s short positions. The SI to Enstar Group Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.51%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 67,085 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.78 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 7095 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.29 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Enstar Group Limited shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl owns 1,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 246,279 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Cap Investors owns 360,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors L P accumulated 0% or 3,595 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,549 shares in its portfolio. Akre Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 455,447 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com accumulated 1,168 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc reported 0.11% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Citigroup owns 11,359 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 386,919 shares stake. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,102 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 18,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,754 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio.