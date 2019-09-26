EPS for 3D Systems (DDD) Expected At $-0.12; Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Holding By $310,968

Analysts expect 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, 3D Systems Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 249,185 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 14/03/2018 – 3D Systems 4Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 02/04/2018 – 3D Systems Delivering on Prototyping to Production Promise – Highlighting Customer Applications at AMUG 2018; 06/03/2018 Onkos Surgical® and 3D Systems Team to Advance Personalized Surgical Oncology Solutions; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 09/05/2018 – 3D Systems Short-Interest Ratio Rises 7.2% to 23 Days; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Rev $165.9M; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -4.47% below currents $580.48 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel praises new CTO hire at Equinix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equinix Appoints Justin Dustzadeh as Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Equinix Stock Jumped 11% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3D Systems has $12 highest and $8 lowest target. $9’s average target is 13.21% above currents $7.95 stock price. 3D Systems had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by B. Riley & Co. JP Morgan upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rating on Friday, May 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $800 target. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, June 24 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America.

