EPS for 1st Source (SRCE) Expected At $0.88; Manitowoc Company (the (MTW) Shorts Up By 1.01%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $431.24 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,679 activity. Afleck-Graves John bought 2,000 shares worth $88,679.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bancorp reported 7.24 million shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 11,206 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 44,380 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 94,110 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 900 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) or 36,834 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,880 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 7,698 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 18,572 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 244,644 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Vanguard reported 805,819 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 5,309 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 6,567 shares in its portfolio.

