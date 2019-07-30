EPS for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Expected At $-0.15; Washington Trust Bancorp Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 114,340 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 47 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 42 sold and trimmed holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 9.97 million shares, up from 9.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Washington Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 35 New Position: 12.

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$19.09, Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $541,560 activity. $358,750 worth of stock was sold by MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $34,060 were sold by Leap Arnold P. ELMORE LEONARD J sold $85,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 850 are held by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 327,378 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 1.20 million shares. 403 are held by Pnc Services Grp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 1,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 41,732 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 0% or 2,081 shares. Ajo L P has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 191,502 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 115,212 shares. Strs Ohio owns 36,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 928 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has 245,292 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 79,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 132,951 shares.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 37.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Washington Trust Company that offers various banking and financial services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $864.31 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing checking, noninterest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and retirement deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as debit card, ATM, telephone banking, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services.

Washington Trust Co holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 829,844 shares. New England Research & Management Inc. owns 72,172 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. has 0.74% invested in the company for 94,500 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.37% in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners Llc, a Us-based fund reported 749,545 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $26,500 activity.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 7,048 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) has declined 7.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C

More notable recent Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Odebrecht unit signs first post-‘Car Wash’ contract with Brazil’s Petrobras – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atlantic Wind and Solar Installs KBI Flexi-Pave at Keeneland Racetrack in Kentucky – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JCPenney Gives Back to Teachers and Brings Style to the Classroom this Back-to-School Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.