EPS for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Expected At $-0.15; Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding By $789,498

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 588,098 shares traded or 72.98% up from the average. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 11,442 shares as Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 59,658 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 71,100 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc. now has $32.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 2.43M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.41% stake. 57,605 were accumulated by Westpac Banking Corporation. Citadel Llc invested in 0.05% or 1.31 million shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 13,182 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 3,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 4,291 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 27,600 are owned by Intact Inv Mgmt Incorporated. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Raymond James And has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 163,466 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,202 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 23,257 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.09 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 12,162 shares to 219,184 valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) stake by 4,709 shares and now owns 230,112 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.18% above currents $87.82 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 36.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

