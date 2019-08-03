EPS for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Expected At $-0.15; Fiduciary Management Lifted Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position

Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report $-0.15 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s analysts see 15.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 224,965 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS)

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) stake by 28.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 1.11 million shares as Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.94 million shares with $398.80M value, up from 3.83M last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd. now has $30.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity. MITTS HEATH A also sold $1.07M worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Wednesday, February 6.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) stake by 21,467 shares to 1.59 million valued at $179.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 174,587 shares and now owns 4.04M shares. Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 5,248 are owned by Sterling Capital Management Ltd. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.29M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap accumulated 1.15M shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.49% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. 1,175 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 99,080 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.05% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Comml Bank And Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Axa invested 0.36% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 17,299 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $541,560 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by ELMORE LEONARD J, worth $85,500 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $34,060 were sold by Leap Arnold P on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $422,000 were sold by MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 30,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 205,844 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 2.73 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 109,715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. J Goldman Co Limited Partnership invested in 0.62% or 604,051 shares. 60,299 are owned by Coatue Llc. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,635 shares. Sei Investments Company has 0.03% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 490,322 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 245,292 shares. Beddow Cap reported 354,441 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 46,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 159,967 shares in its portfolio.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

