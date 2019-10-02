EPR Properties (EPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 77 3.62 76.51M 3.74 19.89 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 5 -9.86 66.10M -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 99,454,049.14% 9.6% 4.5% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1,268,714,011.52% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 0 2.67 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 1.00

EPR Properties has a -19.32% downside potential and a consensus price target of $61.67. Competitively Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $4.5, with potential downside of -16.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is looking more favorable than EPR Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 74.6% respectively. EPR Properties’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67%

For the past year EPR Properties was more bullish than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

EPR Properties beats on 9 of the 12 factors Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.