EPR Properties (EPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 77 9.17 N/A 3.74 19.89 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.25 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 1 2.25 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $66.25, and a -13.74% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.6% and 0%. 0.9% are EPR Properties’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors EPR Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.