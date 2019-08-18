EPR Properties (EPR) to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019; Western Asset (WIW) Sentiment Is 1.41

Western Asset (WIW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 72 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 sold and reduced their positions in Western Asset. The funds in our database now have: 35.61 million shares, up from 34.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:EPR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. EPR Properties’s current price of $75.82 translates into 0.49% yield. EPR Properties’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 415,821 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund for 893,618 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il owns 307,569 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 2.78 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $680.98 million. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 28.54 P/E ratio. Ltd.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 72,695 shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -20.87% below currents $75.82 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $76 target. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 94,140 shares. 29,428 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 254,668 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 937,095 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P holds 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 11,542 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 32,960 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 10,466 shares. Cambridge holds 10,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 820,729 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 244,871 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Com invested in 0% or 339 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp reported 30,000 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd reported 5,861 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management holds 0% or 1,792 shares in its portfolio.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.