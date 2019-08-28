EPR Properties (EPR) to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at Sealed Air (SEE) Lowered By 15.88%

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) had a decrease of 15.88% in short interest. SEE’s SI was 6.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.88% from 8.31M shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 6 days are for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s short sellers to cover SEE’s short positions. The SI to Sealed Air Corporation’s float is 4.56%. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 1.19M shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:EPR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. EPR Properties’s current price of $77.20 translates into 0.49% yield. EPR Properties’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 423,259 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Schlitterbahn repays EPR Properties for KCK mortgage, advances – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties starts tender offer for 5.750% notes due 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $8200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is -21.41% below currents $77.2 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of EPR in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Underperform” rating. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 3,245 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 5,400 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 142,614 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 11.57 million shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 63,800 are held by Kempen Cap Nv. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Franklin holds 17,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell International stated it has 32,219 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barnett & has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 199 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 424 shares. 259,120 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 10,466 shares. Numerixs Inc reported 1,800 shares.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 6.92% above currents $39.91 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight” on Monday, July 15.