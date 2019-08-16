EPR Properties (EPR) to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019; Pointstate Capital LP Cut Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) stake by 79.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 193,712 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 937,676 last quarter. Clovis Oncology Inc now has $284.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.95M shares traded or 122.73% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is expected to pay $0.38 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:EPR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. EPR Properties’s current price of $75.03 translates into 0.50% yield. EPR Properties’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 570,861 shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -20.03% below currents $75.03 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,640 are owned by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 1.60 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has 132,074 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Bessemer Gru owns 78,872 shares. Jefferies Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% stake. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.14% or 3,260 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1.88M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 244,863 shares stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Natl Asset holds 3,631 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 23,222 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 32,960 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 and Delivery of Notice of Redemption for Remaining 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,161 shares. Healthcor LP invested in 1.40 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 2 shares. C Gru A S has 63,530 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Wellington Management Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,095 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 255,289 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.51% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 379,777 shares. Redmile Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 3.34% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Principal Fincl Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 84,909 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP reported 256,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 44,700 shares. Moreover, Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 8,681 shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 6,579 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 483,808 shares to 492,208 valued at $82.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 12,544 shares and now owns 31,044 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.