Epr Properties (EPR) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Citigroup (C) Position Raised by Atria Investments Llc

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 16,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 7.73M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 17/04/2018 – CITI RECOMMENDS TAKING PROFIT ON SHORT RUSSIA 2042 TRADE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 84.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 15,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 125,466 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,096 shares to 47,436 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares were sold by Peterson Mark Alan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.61% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,133 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 1.14 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Huntington Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Rafferty Asset Management holds 17,052 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 13,614 shares. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Century Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 260,655 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,698 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 13,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Ltd Co owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,029 shares to 31,606 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 16,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,925 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.