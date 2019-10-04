Epr Properties (EPR) Market Valuation Declined While Lazard Asset Management Upped Position by $2.16 Million; As New Jersey Resources (NJR) Market Valuation Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Raised by $933,891 Its Position

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 65.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 29,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 73,459 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 44,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 396,300 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) by 332.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 19,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 24,787 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 342,472 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares to 6,138 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLK) by 6,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,304 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Jersey Natural Gas Submits Annual Filings to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NJR Home Services Announces Grand Prize Winner of the Love My Home Comfort Sweepstakes – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gregory E. Aliff Elected to New Jersey Resources Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Us Financial Bank De invested in 4,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 320,413 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 22,800 shares. 158,590 were accumulated by United Svcs Automobile Association. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 112,500 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 47,388 shares. Financial Architects Inc invested in 6,420 shares. Moreover, Channing Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 11,295 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 12.45 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorp Trust owns 27,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 1.95M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Increases Monthly Dividend Over 4% for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You’re A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.