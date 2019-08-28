Epr Properties (EPR) Holder Strs Ohio Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; Sarbit Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position in Imax (IMAX) by $12.17 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 11,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 105,453 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 117,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 423,259 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 273,995 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N REACHES DEALS TO ADD NINE NEW IMAX THEATERS IN INDIA – CEO; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters

