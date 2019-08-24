EPR Properties (EPR) At $76.08 Forms Top; Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Shorts Lowered By 10.44%

EPR Properties (EPR) formed multiple top with $79.88 target or 5.00% above today’s $76.08 share price. EPR Properties (EPR) has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $8200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is -20.25% below currents $76.08 stock price. EPR Properties had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Underperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 38 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.41% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Community State Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0% or 14,534 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 3,594 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 53,787 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 399,640 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 1,792 shares. M&T State Bank Corp accumulated 7,526 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 365,110 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 61,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited. V3 Capital Management Lp holds 200,673 shares. 35,000 are held by Alpine Global Management Ltd Liability Com. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 12,600 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 64,807 shares. Moreover, Clearline Cap Lp has 1.71% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 25,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 4.65M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 256,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

