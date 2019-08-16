EPR Properties (EPR) At $75.03 Forms Top; MILLROCK RES COMMON SHARES (MLRKF) Sellers Decreased By 35.37% Their Shorts

EPR Properties (EPR) formed multiple top with $77.28 target or 3.00% above today’s $75.03 share price. EPR Properties (EPR) has $5.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 570,861 shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

MILLROCK RES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLRKF) had a decrease of 35.37% in short interest. MLRKF's SI was 48,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 35.37% from 75,200 shares previously.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -20.03% below currents $75.03 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James.

Millrock Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Arizona. The company has market cap of $5.80 million. It holds interests in 27 active exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has strategic alliances with Centerra Gold Inc. to target gold projects in Sonora, Mexico; and with Kinross Gold Corporation to explore Liberty Bell gold project in Alaska.

