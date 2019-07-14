EPR Properties (EPR) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 75 9.06 N/A 3.74 20.88 SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.64 N/A 1.98 43.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SL Green Realty Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to EPR Properties. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. EPR Properties’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than SL Green Realty Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has EPR Properties and SL Green Realty Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

EPR Properties’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, SL Green Realty Corp. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EPR Properties and SL Green Realty Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 1 3 2.75

The downside potential is -21.20% for EPR Properties with average target price of $60. Meanwhile, SL Green Realty Corp.’s average target price is $100.67, while its potential upside is 22.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that SL Green Realty Corp. looks more robust than EPR Properties as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EPR Properties and SL Green Realty Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 0% respectively. 0.8% are EPR Properties’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties 1.36% -1.59% 5.07% 9.58% 30.85% 22.01% SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26%

For the past year EPR Properties’s stock price has bigger growth than SL Green Realty Corp.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.