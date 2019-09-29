EPR Properties (EPR) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Contrasting side by side

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 77 3.67 76.51M 3.74 19.89 Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 -9.21 211.52M 0.27 44.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Retail Properties of America Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPR Properties. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. EPR Properties is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EPR Properties and Retail Properties of America Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 99,454,049.14% 9.6% 4.5% Retail Properties of America Inc. 1,810,958,904.11% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.57 beta indicates that EPR Properties is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Retail Properties of America Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EPR Properties and Retail Properties of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 0 2.67 Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -19.45% for EPR Properties with consensus price target of $61.67. Meanwhile, Retail Properties of America Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential downside is -3.15%. Based on the results shown earlier, Retail Properties of America Inc. is looking more favorable than EPR Properties, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EPR Properties and Retail Properties of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 83.1% respectively. About 0.9% of EPR Properties’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Retail Properties of America Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07%

For the past year EPR Properties has stronger performance than Retail Properties of America Inc.

Summary

EPR Properties beats on 9 of the 14 factors Retail Properties of America Inc.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.