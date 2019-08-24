EPR Properties (EPR) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Retail industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 76 9.08 N/A 3.74 19.89 Macerich Company 38 4.10 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 demonstrates EPR Properties and Macerich Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Macerich Company has lower revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. EPR Properties’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Macerich Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EPR Properties and Macerich Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.57 beta indicates that EPR Properties is 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Macerich Company has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EPR Properties and Macerich Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33 Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75

EPR Properties’s downside potential currently stands at -20.25% and an $60.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Macerich Company’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 25.54%. Based on the data shown earlier, Macerich Company is looking more favorable than EPR Properties, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EPR Properties and Macerich Company are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year EPR Properties had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Macerich Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.