EPR Properties (EPR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 76 8.54 N/A 3.74 19.89 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.35 N/A 1.55 12.89

In table 1 we can see EPR Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. EPR Properties’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown EPR Properties and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is EPR Properties’s average price target while its potential downside is -18.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of EPR Properties shares and 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares. EPR Properties’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6%

For the past year EPR Properties’s stock price has bigger growth than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

EPR Properties beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.