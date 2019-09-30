Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) Stock Price Declined While Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Stake by $3.08 Million; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Valuation Rose, Holder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 130,066 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 383,968 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 123,014 shares to 231,602 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 120,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,934 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “EPR Properties CEO expects Schlitterbahn to pay off KCK mortgage soon – Kansas City Business Journal” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAG’s Dividend Is Sustainable, But Growth Is Only Supported By More Share Dilution And A Negative Capital Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Increases Monthly Dividend Over 4% for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70M for 14.25 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp owns 879,176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 626,470 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 78,872 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 43,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Randolph invested in 1.22% or 94,819 shares. 90,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 10,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 50,038 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Group accumulated 219 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 242,489 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 21,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc invested in 41,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.44% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 2.96M shares. Hilltop Inc, Texas-based fund reported 12,800 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has 3,000 shares. 390,477 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 121,428 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Hightower Service Lta has invested 0.03% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps Advsr reported 10.16M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 151,054 shares. Virtu Llc accumulated 10,258 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 68,145 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 92,228 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.31% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 405,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.