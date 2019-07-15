Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Value Rose While Honeywell International Lowered Stake; As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Stock Declined, Nfc Investments Has Decreased Stake by $766,970

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 68,390 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 29,874 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 30.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was sold by Hirons Michael L on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90 million for 14.51 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 20,100 shares. Parkside Savings Bank owns 437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Company holds 0.55% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 16,400 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 9,759 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 525,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 178,124 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 640,249 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 142,614 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 937,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,535 shares. 3,098 were accumulated by Counselors. Voya Lc invested in 0% or 14,534 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 32,960 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.14M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3,320 shares to 42,529 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqty Resdntl (NYSE:EQR) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,664 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 2,178 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 46,129 shares. Amer Int Group Inc has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 18,332 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 20,000 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 410,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.44% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 583,312 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Tiaa Cref Investment holds 61,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 80,893 shares. Continental Advsrs Lc invested in 1.21% or 238,671 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 32,500 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 154,211 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).