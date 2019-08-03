Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Value Declined While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped Its Position; Wunderlich Securities Position in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Has Lifted by $346,927 as Stock Price Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 21,812 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 277,581 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 102,043 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 90,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,643 shares to 3,975 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 540,048 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 937,095 shares. Asset One reported 167,241 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 20,201 shares. 60,433 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Brookfield Asset stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Vanguard Incorporated reported 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company has 318,184 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3,098 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 557,678 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 244,863 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 205,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 3,133 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $225,120 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Friday, February 15.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 2,091 shares to 5,330 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration Etf by 8,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,147 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Call) (SPY).