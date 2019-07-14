Epr Pptys (EPR) Stock Price Rose While Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Holding; As Methanex (MEOH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Upped Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 385,480 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 126.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 47,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,159 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 37,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 450,558 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11,973 shares to 42,536 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,682 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14,135 shares to 86,942 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Rlty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares were sold by Peterson Mark Alan.