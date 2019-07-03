Epr Pptys (EPR) Stake Upped by Alliancebernstein Lp; As Equinix (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $122.61 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 72,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,678 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, up from 485,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 155,137 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 317.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 270,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 355,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.27M, up from 85,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Hirons Michael L sold $937,125.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,845 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $47.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A New ETF For An Untapped Real Estate Market – Benzinga” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank, New York-based fund reported 14,804 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 58,133 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 380 shares. 5,076 are owned by Pnc Fincl Gp Inc. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 90,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 4,523 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 31,780 shares. 44,287 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Virtu Fincl Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 9,052 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co reported 3,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Alliancebernstein LP reported 557,678 shares. 3,360 are held by Hightower Ltd Co.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $1.06 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,257 shares. $1.47M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by STROHMEYER KARL on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 5,648 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by Meyers Charles J on Tuesday, January 15. Schwartz Eric also sold $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7,141 shares. 59,550 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,905 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,309 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Quantbot L P, New York-based fund reported 7,329 shares. Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership owns 7,180 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 15,814 shares. Fincl Services Corporation owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairview Invest Ltd invested in 2,116 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.55% or 190,579 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Advisors Limited Com has invested 1.5% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,038 shares.