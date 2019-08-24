Epr Pptys (EPR) Shareholder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Lending Tree (TREE) by $1.67 Million as Share Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (TREE) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 6,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lending Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 8,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 15,225 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 23,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 1.09M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas Yale reported 42,740 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 14,804 shares. 78,872 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 31,105 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. 30,000 are held by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com. Ameritas Investment accumulated 0.08% or 21,969 shares. Schroder Investment Grp accumulated 0% or 26,725 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 820,729 shares. 135,488 are held by Swiss Bankshares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 63,800 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “EPR Properties (EPR) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is EPR Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 4,081 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 1,311 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Timpani Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.95% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 11,625 shares. Paw Capital has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 8,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Century stated it has 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 0.39% or 26,400 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 8 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.53% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 28,600 shares to 104,186 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN).