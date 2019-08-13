Epr Pptys (EPR) Shareholder Fmr Raised Holding by $14.35 Million as Shares Declined; Mastercard Class A (MA) Stock Price Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Cut Stake by $498,200

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 56.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 188,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, up from 336,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 47,418 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 11,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $270.65. About 893,388 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.72M shares stake. Hennessy reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bankshares Of The West accumulated 18,363 shares. Mawer Investment Management Ltd invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 465 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 273,349 shares. 3,388 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 610 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Inc has invested 1.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parsec Finance Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company owns 700 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 2,372 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 792,316 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares to 366,887 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties’ Steady Growth Looks Like A Hole-In-One – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 640,249 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 19,934 shares. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% or 2,624 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,245 shares. Aperio Group holds 50,923 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 24,222 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 62,164 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 65,951 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 4,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,560 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Lc. Blackrock stated it has 10.14 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 316,450 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 92,056 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $340.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 760,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $225,120 activity. Peterson Mark Alan had sold 3,000 shares worth $225,120.