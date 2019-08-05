Epr Pptys (EPR) Share Price Declined While Federated Investors Raised Position; As D.R. Horton Com Stk (DHI) Stock Value Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.70 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 51,152 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 30,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 283,197 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (DHI) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 65,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 369,147 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 303,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.97M shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.88 million shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp accumulated 26,725 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc holds 141,777 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.48% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 31,105 shares. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 0.18% or 129,147 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 3,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Blackrock owns 10.14 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Comerica Bancshares invested 0.14% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 210,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2,900 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $225,120 was made by Peterson Mark Alan on Friday, February 15.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 127,637 shares to 423,466 shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 22,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 12,149 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation Ho by 34,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,278 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE).

