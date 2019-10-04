Epr Pptys (EPR) Position Has Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership; Windsor Capital Management Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake by $479,205; Stock Price Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 627.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 13,704 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500.

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 891,434 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J Communications holds 8,413 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Williams Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.38% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors holds 0.57% or 51,599 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Star Inv Management Corp owns 79,613 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Provident Com accumulated 6,452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Curbstone Mgmt Corp reported 19,084 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.12% or 122,709 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bancorp Na invested in 10,309 shares. Boys Arnold & reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bokf Na reported 112,576 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.06% or 15,557 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80 million and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 40,884 shares to 50,376 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap Etf (RSCO) by 50,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EPR Properties Increases Monthly Dividend Over 4% for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Stands For ‘Extremely Predictable REIT’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Now Showing: The Evolution Of EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA/Merrill analyst upgrades Essential Properties and downgrades EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.