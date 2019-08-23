Epr Pptys (EPR) Market Value Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lifted Its Stake; Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $89.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 178,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.07 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 186,426 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.34. About 12.84M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 51,152 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 22,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 40,745 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 6,495 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 7,526 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 111,684 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated accumulated 587,126 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.04% or 105,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 9,052 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. Amer National Tx accumulated 44,080 shares. Exane Derivatives has 2,147 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of, a Australia-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1,200 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 and Delivery of Notice of Redemption for Remaining 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 101,192 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $185.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 229,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.61M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).