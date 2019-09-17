Epr Pptys (EPR) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Position by $1.21 Million; Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Telus (TU) Holding by $910,512

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 16,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 123,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, up from 107,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 524,152 shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 715.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 25,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 346,364 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,759 shares to 5,532 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,623 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Retirees: Here’s How to Claim $13750 in Passive Income for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks to Load Up on Today â€” and Get Rich on Tomorrow – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Most Powerful and Advanced Smartphones â€” iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max â€” and All New Dual Camera iPhone 11, Available to Pre-Order from TELUS on Friday, September 13 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TELUS to provide free Wi-Fi and cellular service on O-Train Confederation Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.