Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int Com S (EPR) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Boosted Its Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Its Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $639,400

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int Com S (EPR) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 5,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 223,801 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.69M, up from 218,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 395,531 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $245.05. About 720,994 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – Newton Daily: NCSD sticks with Domino’s for concession pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 23/05/2018 – Domino’s Awards ‘World’s Fastest Pizza Maker’; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc C (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7,074 shares to 131,726 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket Corp Com (NYSE:NEU) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,862 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group C (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlitterbahn repays EPR Properties for KCK mortgage, advances – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40,700 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,180 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steve Mandel’s Lone Pine Dines at Domino’s, Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Domino’s Pizza’s (NYSE:DPZ) Impressive 285% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.