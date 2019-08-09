Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Increased Its Stake by $2.06 Million; Mawer Investment Management LTD Position In Aptargroup (ATR) Was Upped

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 821,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.43 million, up from 666,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.44. About 46,704 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 94,487 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares to 111,653 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 3,499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 887 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cap Fund holds 18,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 33,591 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 26,903 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 94,140 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.07% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,716 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 60 shares stake. Driehaus Mgmt Lc reported 12,185 shares stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 16,400 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 70,267 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Peterson Mark Alan also sold $225,120 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Income Pick: 6% Yield And Growing From EPR Properties – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You’re A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about EPR Properties. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 367,896 shares to 161,596 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 369,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX).