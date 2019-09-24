Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shares Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $21.12 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 995,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.49 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 546,235 shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.8 lastly. It is down 12.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $77.64 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC also sold $6.37M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Tuesday, July 23.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 earnings per share, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication holds 0.01% or 6,870 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fmr Limited Company stated it has 2.93M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ecor1 Ltd Com has 6.22% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Pnc Services Group Incorporated reported 11,335 shares. Perceptive Ltd Company stated it has 6.85% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 33,490 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 21,877 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Atria Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 8,432 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,152 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,408 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 25,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com owns 412,801 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 236,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2019: MRTX,AGIO,EDAP – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Mirati Therapeutics Is Surging Today – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mirati Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics Still Has Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 181,470 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $38.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 79,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 51,237 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 154 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 38,590 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 223,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 191 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. California-based Denali Advsr Ltd has invested 1.24% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 8,682 shares. 11,213 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gru Llp. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% or 40,241 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs reported 739,215 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 175 shares. 5,580 are held by Pnc Svcs Grp Inc. Amp Invsts stated it has 40,899 shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into EPR Properties (EPR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is EPR Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 09, 2019.