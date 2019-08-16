Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Position Lifted by Equitec Specialists Llc; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut by $338,000 Its Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.37. About 1.03M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 371,852 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Defense Sector Stocks Offering Safety And Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canada awards multi-billion contract to General Dynamics as election looms – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advisors Inc accumulated 6,016 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,638 are held by Washington Trust Comml Bank. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 4,652 shares. 10,978 are owned by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited reported 1,494 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 16,585 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 1,900 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 7,007 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 178,606 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 798,067 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 26 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 820,729 shares. 1,800 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs. Schnieders Capital Management Lc invested 0.61% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ww Asset Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,504 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 116,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,090 shares. 712 are owned by North Star Mgmt. Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 30,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 46,629 shares. Barnett & holds 199 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc reported 17,052 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,833 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 244,871 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 111,684 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 and Delivery of Notice of Redemption for Remaining 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties’ Steady Growth Looks Like A Hole-In-One – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – These 2 High-Yielding Stocks Win No Matter What – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.