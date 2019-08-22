Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) Holding Has Lifted by Equitec Specialists Llc; Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.36 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 379,758 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (EPR) by 123.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 27,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 242,660 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 0.15% or 8,885 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 10,514 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 12,185 are held by Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 23,551 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Omers Administration invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cetera Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,499 shares in its portfolio. Barnett holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 199 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Raymond James Fin Services has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, American Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.14% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Mariner Ltd Co invested in 107,236 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 19,908 shares.

