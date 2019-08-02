Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Stock Value Rose; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Cut Its Position by $364,563 as Stock Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 3.34 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 142,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.40 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 657,597 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2,520 shares. 20,083 are owned by Pinnacle. Tci Wealth holds 0.08% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ci Invs Inc has 0.31% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp owns 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,812 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management stated it has 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,352 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Hyman Charles D has 0.93% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 513,689 shares. Victory Cap has 449,470 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.54 million shares. Lynch And In accumulated 1.62% or 103,983 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Granite Prns Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 6,847 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 80,775 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $159.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 243,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 75,700 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 65,145 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Kbc Grp Nv owns 284,720 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y, New York-based fund reported 21,550 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 2.18 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3.76 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Webster Bancorp N A holds 4,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 17,762 are held by Baillie Gifford And Communication. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Commerce Bankshares owns 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 26,424 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc invested in 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Amp Capital Limited owns 524,692 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).