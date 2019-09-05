Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN) Stake by $5.92 Million; Hess (HES) Stock Rose While Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 25.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 46,096 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 36,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 1.73M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 739,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 645,193 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 48,949 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 27,003 shares to 163,605 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 86,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,757 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

