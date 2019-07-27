Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Geo Group New (GEO) Stake by $14.42 Million; Crane Co. (CR) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Raised Its Position by $23.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 758,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 812,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.89M shares traded or 117.38% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 296,057 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31

Analysts await The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. GEO’s profit will be $80.00M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by The GEO Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

