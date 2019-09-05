Epoch Investment Partners Trimmed Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake; Chilton Capital Management Has Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 7.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 18,169 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 252,879 shares with $11.85 million value, up from 234,710 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $236.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 8,478 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 335,868 shares with $12.81M value, down from 344,346 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $13.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 683,780 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to Achieve About $125 M of Snyder’s-Lance’s Existing Cost Transformation Program; 25/04/2018 – Snyder’s of Hanover Introduces Five New Products for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.22% or 29,158 shares. Moreover, Opus Cap Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 4,569 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.99% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,554 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mairs And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited Com reported 0.12% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 328,190 are owned by Twin Management. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 44,075 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Lc reported 1.06% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,965 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Company has 24,114 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 12,927 shares to 183,033 valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 34,384 shares and now owns 334,430 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.51% below currents $55.28 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 12. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $46 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) stake by 40,669 shares to 113,052 valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 540,437 shares and now owns 629,792 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Campbell Soup Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CPB) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup +4% after margin improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -2.34% below currents $44.37 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray upgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 11,263 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,064 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp has 79,000 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 45,305 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Duncker Streett And Company Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 1.13 million were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Whitnell owns 5,307 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 226,546 shares stake. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 135,031 shares. Spc Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 91,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 319,037 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 15,934 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).